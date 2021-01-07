Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Multiple Pennsylvanians were arrested amid the civil unrest in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
Most of the charges against the individuals listed are for curfew violations.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a 6 p.m. curfew on Wednesday and extended the citywide public emergency declaration, originally issued on Wednesday, for 15 days.
Here is a list of the Pennsylvanians who have been arrested so far:
- Anthony Tammaro, 60 years old, charged with curfew violation and unlawful entry
- Tara Coleman, 40 years old, charged with curfew violation and unlawful entry
- James Sinclair, 38 years old, charged with curfew violation and possessing a prohibited weapon
- Sean Bare, 21 years old, charged with curfew violation
- David Booth, 47 years old, charged with curfew violation
- Philip Mulhollen, 39 years old, charged with curfew violation
- Dakoda Westfall, 23 years old, charged with curfew violation
- Matthew Bair, 30 years old, charged with curfew violation
- Douglas Black, 37 years old, charged with curfew violation
- Eric Black, 36 years old, charged with curfew violation
- Thomas Haines, 33 years old, charged with curfew violation
- Joinathan McKinley, 40 years old, charged with curfew violation
Police did not include the exact neighborhoods or cities of the arrestees in their data.
Law enforcement is looking to identify and charge those who incited violence during the siege on the Capitol.
