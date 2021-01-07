Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) – The New Brighton Area Police are offering a $250 reward for information regarding the vandalism of the statues outside of Holy Family Parish Church.
The church, located on 7th Street, saw the heads of the statues removed on January 2, sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., according to police.
The New Brighton Area Police is asking anyone with information regarding the vandalism of the statues to call them at 724-846-2277.
