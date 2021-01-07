By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,698 new cases of Coronavirus and 265 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 693,087 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 5,613 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 1,120 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 25-31 stood at 15.0%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 17,179.

There are 3,337,716 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 55,864 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 10,313 diagnosed cases. Out of total deaths, 9,311 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania have began administering COVID-vaccinations to its residents and staff.

Approximately 20,148 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

