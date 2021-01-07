By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who they describe as being vulnerable.
According to police, 62-year-old William Casale was last seen back on Sunday, Jan. 3 in the South Side.
He is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, graying brown hair and a white beard.
Casale was last seen wearing blue or green hospital scrubs, a dark colored hoodie and a wool coat.
SVU detectives seek the public’s help in locating, William Casale. Last seen 1/3/21 in the South Side area wearing blue and green scrubs and a dark colored hoodie. He is 5’3”, 130lbs with brown eyes and a white beard. Call SVU at 412-323-7141 or 9-1-1 https://t.co/PK9fUWAV5u pic.twitter.com/2JETsciUD4
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 7, 2021
Anyone who has seen Casale is urged to call Pittsburgh Police SVU at 412-323-7141 or dial 911.
You must log in to post a comment.