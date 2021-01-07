CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
William Casale was last seen back on Sunday, Jan. 3 in the South Side.
Filed Under: Missing Person, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who they describe as being vulnerable.

According to police, 62-year-old William Casale was last seen back on Sunday, Jan. 3 in the South Side.

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)



He is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, graying brown hair and a white beard.

Casale was last seen wearing blue or green hospital scrubs, a dark colored hoodie and a wool coat.

Anyone who has seen Casale is urged to call Pittsburgh Police SVU at 412-323-7141 or dial 911.

