PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local couple is sending thanks to Pittsburgh police for bringing their puppy back home.

Everyone has been talking about little Daphne, who was basically stolen straight out of their arms on Tuesday, then dumped off and found wandering in a nearby park on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the stolen puppy was found inside Blue Slide Park. She was safely returned to her owners on Wednesday without a scratch on her.

“I was completely dumbfounded. I never thought somebody would steal her,” said Andrew and Debby Gespass, Daphne’s owners

The abduction happened along Beechwood Boulevard on Tuesday evening.

The puppy’s owners told KDKA’s Royce Jones that they were walking Daphne around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday when the dog-nabber asked to pet her, unhooked her leash and ran off into the night.

“He was chatting for a little bit. … He seemed like a perfectly nice guy.” said Debby. “I actually ran into the street and started screaming, ‘Help.’”

The suspect was too quick for them to catch and the owners spent the night in terror. But on Wednesday morning, it was Pittsburgh police who showed up.

UPDATE: Daphne the stolen dog has been reunited with her family! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/gvHpoJfqax — Royce Jones KDKA (@roycejonesnews) January 6, 2021

The puppy was found wandering by some Public Works crews working inside Blue Slide Park.

“She seems completely fine. I think he kept her safe overnight. She doesn’t have any marks on her. She’s white and she doesn’t have a speck of dirt on her,” Debby said.

This puppy became a social media sensation, stamping her paw print all over the city. But for now, she will be passing on being pet by the public.

“I’ll be careful if I do. I mean maybe if I don’t know the person, I wouldn’t let them,” Debby said.

On paper, the owners tell KDKA’s Royce Jones that the puppy is basically worth nothing, that she is mixed with several different breeds, a shelter dog, and that you would not earn a penny trying to sell her.

As a result, they are a little confused about why somebody would steal her. Pittsburgh police say no arrests have been made.