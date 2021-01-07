By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers say they will not be able to host fans during their Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns this weekend.

Burt Lauten, the team’s spokesperson, put out a statement Thursday morning saying they had hoped to allow some fans in like they did for a few games in the fall, but limits are in place due to the spike in coronavirus.

“The state’s orders will only permit 2,500 total people in the building, including players, coaches and staff,” Lauten said.

That means, bowl seating will be limited to family and friends of players and the team.

Lauten’s full statement says:

“We are disappointed we will not be able to host our season ticket holders and other fans at Heinz Field on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns in our AFC Wild Card Game. We were hoping to receive approval to host fans for the playoffs at a capacity similar to our games in October and November, but unfortunately the state’s orders will only permit 2,500 total people in the building, including players, coaches and staff. This will limit fans in the seating bowl to family and friends of players and the team.”

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.