LATROBE (KDKA) — Former western Pennsylvania State Rep. Rick Saccone has resigned from his position as an adjunct professor at St. Vincent College after joining supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reports that St. Vincent’s is investigating the video he posted to Facebook while he was at the Capitol.

An online petition was started to call on St. Vincent’s to fire Saccone. However, college officials say they had already started its own investigation.

According to a post on his Facebook page, Saccone said he was in Washington, D.C. with the protesters. Members of the House of Representatives and Senate were told to shelter in place and the Capitol was placed on lockdown after protesters stormed the building.

“We are trying to run out all the evil people and RINOs that have betrayed our president,” Saccone said in the video. “We are going to run them out of their offices.”

The video has since been deleted.

