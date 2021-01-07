CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Call the Uniontown police at 724-430-2929 with any information.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 62-year-old woman.

(Photo Credit: State Police)

Police say Melanie Prokop was last seen Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. while driving her car, which was found one day later along Jumonville Road in Uniontown. Police say she is 5-foot-4 with brown hair and blue eyes.

