By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 62-year-old woman.
Police say Melanie Prokop was last seen Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. while driving her car, which was found one day later along Jumonville Road in Uniontown. Police say she is 5-foot-4 with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say she is “at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.” Call the Uniontown police at 724-430-2929 with any information.
Missing Endangered Person Advisory Uniontown PD
If seen, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/HSe285cAp3
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 8, 2021
