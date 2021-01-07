Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated tight end Eric Ebron and linebacker Cassius Marsh from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Ebron and Marsh were placed on the list on Jan. 2 and missed the Steelers’ match against the Cleveland Browns the following day, in which the team suffered a narrow loss.
The roster change comes ahead of the Steelers’ Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns this weekend.
The Steelers organization also announced on Thursday that no fans could be permitted at the Wild Card game due to COVID-19 restrictions.
