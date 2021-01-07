WASHINGTON/PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The wild, chaotic scene at the nation’s capitol yesterday disappointed many. And now, it’s prompting law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those who incited the violence.

Some could face serious charges.

“I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said U.S. Attorney Western Pa. District, Scott Brady.

Like many across the country, U.S. Attorney for the Western District in Pennsylvania, Scott Brady, was shocked to see the anger and violent behavior in Washington DC.

“There’s a right way to do things in America, and storming the Capitol like you’re storming the Bastille in France in 1789 is not the right way to do that,” said Brady.

People died, property was damaged and dozens were arrested. Brady tells KDKA’s Lindsay Ward, what happened Wednesday has similarities to the many protests that took place in Pittsburgh last Summer.

“On May 30th and we saw around the country, that small group of people turned another otherwise peaceful protest into something that will really tarnish our memory of this year and this election cycle,” said Brady.

It’s why he shared this warning: if you traveled from Western Pennsylvania to incite or commit an act of violence, his office will identify you and prosecute.

“If you attack a law enforcement officer during civil unrest as we charged a number of times this Summer, you are violating federal law,” said Brady.

In addition, because there’s so much on social media from yesterday, Brady believes that can help with their investigations.