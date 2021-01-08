PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Pittsburgh native and former Pitt Panthers star Aaron Donald is a unanimous choice for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team.

Donald and tight end Travis Kelce swept the votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

It is the sixth All-Pro selection for Donald, who has helped the Los Angeles Rams to the top-ranked defense in the NFL, and the third for Kansas City’s record-setting Kelce.

Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner matches Donald with six selections. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on his fourth All-Pro Team.

For the Steelers, linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick have been named first-team Associated Press All-Pro, while Cam Heyward has been named second-team Associated Press All-Pro.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)