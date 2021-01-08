Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Early on Friday morning, Pittsburgh Police officers were called to the 400 block of Alice Street for reports of shots fired.
Once on the scene, a female and male had safely exited the home with no injuries reported.
Police believed that a man was barricaded inside, possibly armed.
SWAT and EMS tactical units were brought in to get the suspect out of the home.
Attempts to establish contact verbally and over the phone were unsuccessful and a K9 unit entered the home after gas deployment also failed to get the suspect outside of the residence.
Police searched the home but a suspect was not inside.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating.
