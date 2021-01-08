By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 967 new Coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 586 are confirmed from 2,131 PCR tests. There are 381 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 5 months to 101 years, with 43 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 15 to Jan. 7. Sixteen positive tests are more than a week old, the Health Department says.

There have been 3,348 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of these patients, 699 have been treated in the ICU and 259 have needed a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,077.

Of the 11 newly-reported deaths, one patient was in their 50s, two were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s and one person was in their 90s. Two of the deaths are associated with long-term care facilities.

The dates of death ranged from Dec. 1 to Jan. 7. Only one death was from December.

There have been 59,339 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for January 8, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 967 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 586 are confirmed cases from 2,131 new PCR tests. There are 381 probable cases. pic.twitter.com/2LsnHMikot — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) January 8, 2021

Since March 14, there have been 59,339 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 3,348 hospitalizations and 1,077 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) January 8, 2021

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: