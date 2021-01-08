Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — An inmate who escaped from the Beaver County Jail on Thursday is back in police custody.
Beaver County Emergency Services confirmed that John Broman is in custody on Friday, after reporting he had escaped on Thursday.
According to Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier, Broman was located in Hopewell Township.
Lozier says Broman resisted arrest while being taken back into custody and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated before being transported to jail.
Broman will now face additional charges following his escape.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.