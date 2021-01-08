By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) – A scholarship that was established in December to honor Caitlyn Kaufman, a nurse from Butler County that was shot and killed in Nashville in December, has exceeded $13,000.

Contributions from 37 individuals and organizations have contributed a total of $13,035 to commemorate the 2018 Butler County Community College graduate.

According to Ruth Purcell, the former Executive Director of the Butler County Community College Education Foundation, once the fund reaches $15,000 it will be considered an endowment, and endowments “exist forever.”

The number of donations has ranged from $10 to $2,500 with donors coming from four states and Pennsylvania.

“I have been very pleased and humbled, but not necessarily surprised, by our local community support, because that is what Butler County does,” said Dr. Nick Neupauer, Butler County Community College president. “And this scholarship has drawn support from other states. That is something that is truly unbelievable and recognizes this very special individual.”

The Caitlyn Kaufman ’18 Legacy Nursing Scholarship will be specifically for second-year nursing students enrolled full-time in Butler County Community College’s nursing R.N. associate in applied science degree program. It also requires students to have a 3.0 grade-point average to be eligible.

“By establishing this scholarship, we can capture some of the same traits in other people that Caitlyn thought were very valuable,” said Kiley Cribbs, an administrator at Butler County Community College who worked with Kaufman’s family to establish the award. “Being able to reach that $15,000 threshold to make it an endowed scholarship will ensure that we are able to pay that forward to someone every year.”