WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Congressman Conor Lamb, in a speech on the House floor, calling out what he said was a double-standard in how officers treated the rioters that entered the capitol on Wednesday.

“…and for the most part, they walked in here free,” Lamb said in his floor speech. “A lot of them walked out free and there wasn’t a person watching at home who didn’t know why that was – because of the way they look.”

He told KDKA’s Jon Delano, he knows Capitol Police were overwhelmed but said those that broke the law should be brought to justice.

“That’s unjustifiable, these people invaded our capitol,” he said to Delano. “The treatment of them should be tougher, not more lenient, and we need to know why and we need to make sure they are eventually arrested and prosecuted.”

Early on Thursday morning, Lamb accused some of his Republican colleagues of “repeating lies” about the 2020 election.

His comment nearly prompted a scuffle on the House floor between two other lawmakers.