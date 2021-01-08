Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas will continue conducting court business through the end of January.
According to an order signed by President Judge Kim Berkeley Clark, all court matters will continue to be conducted remotely for the rest of the month.
Court facilities will remain open for case filings during the shutdown.
Jury trials and jury selection will remain suspended until President Judge Clark’s order expires.
