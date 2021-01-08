By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you ordered a set of Steelers championship rings online in the last month, you may not have received it for a very good reason: some rings have been proven to be fakes.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Pittsburgh recently seized 60 fake Steelers Super Bowl rings.

Officers say that the counterfeit rings originated from China and were to be distributed to various addresses in Allegheny County. The packages were delivered in sets of six rings and were scheduled to arrive between Dec. 9 and Dec. 23, 2020. The fake rings were in trademark violation of the NFL’s and Steelers’ intellectual property, investigators say.

Officers say real rings would be valued at around $90,000.

The announcement comes just as fans are gearing up for the Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns this weekend.