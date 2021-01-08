By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says Koby Francis, the suspect accused of shooting a McKeesport police officer last month before fleeing to West Virginia, is now back in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies transported Francis from North Central Regional Jail and Correctional Facility in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to the Allegheny County Jail Friday. They arrived around 11:30 a.m.

Francis is facing a long list of charges including criminal attempt homicide, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, aggravated assault and firearms violations.

He is being held on two criminal bench warrants for violations of probation/parole while he awaits arraignment.

The 22-year-old was on the run for nine days.

Francis is accused of shooting McKeesport Police Officer Jerry Athans after being taken into custody on a PFA (Protection from Abuse Order) violation on Dec. 20.

Officer Athans was wounded three times, but has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Francis was eventually found by U.S. Marshals on Dec. 30, hiding in an apartment in Clarksburg.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.