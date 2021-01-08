WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Lawmakers on both sides, Democrats and some Republicans are pushing for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

They want him impeached or to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Doyle is cosponsoring articles of impeachment against President Trump.

I have cosponsored articles of impeachment against @realDonaldTrump. He demonstrated yesterday that every day he’s President is a day he will try to overturn the election and undermine our democracy. He must be removed from office immediately. — Mike Doyle (@USRepMikeDoyle) January 7, 2021

Much of this is in response to the violence that happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, where four people died and dozens were arrested.

Many of those there were President Trump supporters.

Now, there were some talks, according to CBS News that some of President Trump’s Cabinet members have discussed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment.

However, those talks have since died down.

But the President’s former chief of staff is calling for his power to be stripped.

He spoke to CNN last night.

“I think the Cabinet should meet and discuss this. What happened on Capitol Hill yesterday is a direct result of his, you know, poisoning, the minds of people with the lies and the frauds,” said Former Chief of Staff to the President, John Kelly.

In the meantime, according to the New York Times, Vice President Mike Pence opposes using the 25th amendment to remove the President from power.

And President Trump doesn’t have much time left in office, less than two weeks before he has to leave.

His term will end on January 20th, the same day President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office.