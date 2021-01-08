CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Rep. Aaron Bernstine called those who stormed the Capitol domestic terrorists and compared them to the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer.
Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania News, President Donald Trump, Rep. Aaron Bernstine, U.S. Capitol, Washington D.C.

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — A Republican state lawmaker is defending President Donald Trump, saying it’s wrong to blame the riot at the U.S. Capitol on him.

“What happened in Washington, D.C. was an absolute disgrace. There is no reason that should ever happen in the United States of America. That being said, there are those that blame the president, specifically. What I know is very simply that individuals are held accountable for their own actions,” said Rep. Aaron Bernstine.

Bernstine called those who stormed the Capitol domestic terrorists and compared them to the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer.

Comments