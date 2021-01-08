Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – Matt, a pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethel Park, donated $1,000 in grocery gift cards to help families in need.
He presented the gift cards to the Bethel Park Police Department on Thursday night.
After he gave the gift cards to the police, they decided to split up the gift cards to donate to two charitable organizations that assist Bethel Park families in need.
Police say they gave the cards to Black Hawk Family Relief Fund and Operation Feed a Neighbor.
