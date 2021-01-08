By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,178 new cases of Coronavirus and 215 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 703,265 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 5,491 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 1,113 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 25 – Dec. 31 stood at 15.0%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 17,394.

There are 3,352,377 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

#COVID19 Update (as of 1/8/21 at 12:00 am):

• 10,178 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 703,265 total cases statewide

• 17,394 deaths statewide

• 3,352,377 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) January 8, 2021

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 56,278 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 10,416 diagnosed cases. Out of total deaths, 9,333 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania have began administering COVID-vaccinations to its residents and staff.

Approximately 20,341 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: