PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Volunteers who started the Peters Township Year of Kindness campaign in 2020 have relaunched the campaign.

The volunteers want to create a “chain reaction of outward kindness” through service, good deeds and awareness. Minna Allison, the committee chair, told KDKA’s Kym Gable that the group had to shift efforts when the coronavirus pandemic began.

“We started to think about ways we could still bring kindness to Peters but do an online platform,” Allison said.

Member Maggie Cameron, who facilitates the interactive website for the new 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge, says the platform is meant to educate and engage.

“We thought, this is a new year, a fresh start. Let’s bring about some change in the community when people are ready and open for that,” she said.

The challenge is an interactive exercise in learning, connection and compassion. They’ve curated three weeks of content to watch, read and reflect on. The goal is to better equip people everywhere to combat racism in their communities.

“At the end of each seven days, there’s going to be an online discussion, bring thoughts together and see what kind of change we can implement,” said Cameron.

The challenge started on Jan. 7, and organizers are thrilled with the feedback so far.

“We’ve had a lot of encouragement, a lot of people sharing this. And even though this is born out of Peters Township, this is available on our website for anyone. Any community can partake in this, any individual,” said Allison.

You can take part in the challenge here

KDKA wants to hear your positive stories. Click here to share.