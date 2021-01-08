By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh has provided an update for the upcoming spring semester.

Pitt says students should not yet travel to campus for the spring semester, which begins Jan. 19, due to uncertainty surrounding the prevalence of coronavirus after the holidays. Pitt says it will provide a notice of at least two weeks before advising students to travel, according to the school’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office.

“Accordingly, the very earliest we will advise that you travel is sometime in the final week of January, and all Pitt students—whether or not you live in University housing—should not travel to the area prior to this time. Thank you for continuing to be flexible in travel planning,” an update from the Medical Response Office said Friday.

The university said more details will be released next week. Pitt says all campuses will continue to use the Flex@Pitt educational model.