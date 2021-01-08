PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins say Mike Lange will get his COVID-19 vaccination before returning to the radio booth to call games this season.
Lange will turn 73 in March.
In a statement, he says, “I’ve decided to opt out of the start of the season after huddling with doctors about the course of COVID-19. They’ve suggested it probably is best to receive the vaccinations before going back in the booth.”
Josh Getzoff will take over all radio play-by-play duties in Lange’s absence, and Phil Bourque will continue serving as analyst.
Penguins Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange announced that he will not start the upcoming season in the radio booth, out of an abundance of caution during the pandemic.
Full details: https://t.co/LOyQtrFxfp pic.twitter.com/dkzWMmSK51
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 8, 2021
The Pens say Lange will make occasional phone-in appearances during intermissions and other Penguins radio programming.
You must log in to post a comment.