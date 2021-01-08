CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins say Mike Lange will get his COVID-19 vaccination before returning to the radio booth to call games this season.

Lange will turn 73 in March.

In a statement, he says, “I’ve decided to opt out of the start of the season after huddling with doctors about the course of COVID-19. They’ve suggested it probably is best to receive the vaccinations before going back in the booth.”

Josh Getzoff will take over all radio play-by-play duties in Lange’s absence, and Phil Bourque will continue serving as analyst.

The Pens say Lange will make occasional phone-in appearances during intermissions and other Penguins radio programming.

