By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police handed out six warnings and four notices of violation after visiting Pittsburgh-area businesses to ensure they are following COVID-19 guidelines.

Across the state from Monday, Jan. 4 through Thursday, Jan. 7, State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 921 establishments, issuing 17 notices of violation and 25 warnings.

The unannounced compliance checks make sure businesses are following the coronavirus mitigation efforts, like mask-wearing and the recent three-week pause on indoor dining.

Police with the Pittsburgh enforcement office visited 226 businesses and issued six warnings and four notices of violation.

Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they’re under investigation. Each Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office releases details on citations at the end of the month.

A notice of violation comes before an administrative citation, police say, and is meant to let establishments know what violations were found. State police say violators may face an administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.