By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The District Attorney for Allegheny County will re-file charges in connection with riots on May 30 and June 1 in Pittsburgh.
District Attorney Stephen Zappala says Mayor Bill Peduto recently directed police to present new evidence.
Zappala says 24 people will be charged with Failure to Disperse — the equivalent of a traffic ticket.
It’s unclear why Zappala chose to announce the charges now.
But Mayor Peduto accused Zappala of presenting disinformation.
Peduto says he “has no role in the investigation of criminal activity, the presentation of evidence to the DA, or the filing of charges in the case or any other case ever.”
