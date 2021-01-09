By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,045 new cases of Coronavirus and 273 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 713,310 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 5,318 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 1,092 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 17,667.

There are 3,367,593 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 56,791 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 10,543 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 67,334. Out of total deaths, 9,365 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 20,545 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

