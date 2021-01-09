By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 849 new Coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 625 are confirmed from 2,385 PCR tests. There are 224 probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 7 months to 96 years with 40 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 10 to Jan. 8. Of the positive tests reported, eight are more than a week old.
There have been 3,381 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,086.
There have been 60,188 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.