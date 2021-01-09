By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kane Community Living Centers has given the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 560 people at their Glen Hazel and Ross locations.

As of Friday, 271 residents, 253 employees as well as 36 contractors and service providers received the vaccine, making up a total of 560 people vaccinated between the two facilities, according to the Director of Kane Community Living Centers, Dennis Biondo.

This means 90% of residents and 65% of employees at the two locations have participated in the first round of vaccination. There have been no reported side effects among residents after having received the vaccine, according to an Allegheny County spokesperson.

The vaccines were distributed in partnership with CVS Pharmacy.

Residents, employees and other outside staff will receive their second dose of the vaccine between Jan. 25 and Jan. 27 at the Ross and Glen Hazel facilities.

Vaccine clinics are scheduled for Kane Community Living Centers’ other two facilities, Scott and McKeesport, for this weekend, with the second doses to be administered between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.

A clinic will also be held between Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 for Glen Hazel and Ross employees who did not receive the vaccine this past week.

Biondo told KDKA that the vaccination is not mandatory at the facilities, and residents and staff can choose whether or not they want to be vaccinated.

Between all four facilities, there are 710 residents and 930 employees, not including outside staff.