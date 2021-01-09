Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Justice

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Sweet Justice has been looking for a family of her own for over two years, sadly after her previous owner passed away. She can be shy and timid — especially in new situations — but who can blame her? Justice was lucky to spend some time in a foster home where she had a chance to build her confidence and become more comfortable. But, shortly after moving back into the cat condos at Animal Friends she began to feel more anxious. So, Justice is thankful for our Volunteer Coordinators who opened up their office space to provide a calm environment where she can receive the extra support and individual attention she needed to help her come out of her shell.

To find out more about how to adopt Justice, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Sassy & Raven

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Sassy is a very nice girl who needs only the most special person to adopt her. She came to us from another high-volume shelter. She had a skin infection, and needed spayed and cysts removed on her breasts.

Sassy has been spayed and we have learned some of her cysts that were removed were cancerous. Doctors cannot say the tumors will not come back and develop more.

So, Sassy needs a very special person who will love and spoil her.

To find out more about how to adopt Sassy, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Raven came to us when she was 1-year-old and has been waiting for her forever home for six years. Since she arrived, 1,457 people have viewed her on Petfinder, but no one has ever asked about her. Raven is now 7-years-old.

She is a beautiful black cat that is good with other cats, but not dogs.

Raven needs a very quiet home as she does not do well with change or a lot of activity in her home. If she gets scared or upset she will not use her litter box.

Raven is hoping someone will give her a chance at a forever home!

Watch her video (produced last year) to see how sweet this kitty is!

To find out more about how to adopt Raven, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails!