Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
Officers from Zone 3 responded to a Shotspotter alert and 911 calls for shots fired along Estella Street around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.
When officers arrived, they discovered a crime scene, but there was no victim present.
A short time later, a man arrived at an area hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
Police say they are continuing to investigate.
You must log in to post a comment.