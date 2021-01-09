CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Officers were called out to a report of shots fired around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Filed Under:Allentown, Estella Street, Local News, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Officers from Zone 3 responded to a Shotspotter alert and 911 calls for shots fired along Estella Street around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they discovered a crime scene, but there was no victim present.

A short time later, a man arrived at an area hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

Comments