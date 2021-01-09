Comments
WATCH: New VisitPittsburgh Campaign
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is looking to the future and VisitPittsburgh is getting the word out that when those looking to travel are ready once again, Pittsburgh will be ready to welcome them.
“When you’re ready, we’ll be here,” the campaign is titled.
The video shows the story of a family reuniting in Pittsburgh.
Set to the song “Beautiful Day For The Road” by James Forest, the video highlights iconic spots like the Duquesne Incline, Point State Park, and the three sister bridges.
