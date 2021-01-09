CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
"When You're Ready, We'll Be Here."
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, VisitPittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is looking to the future and VisitPittsburgh is getting the word out that when those looking to travel are ready once again, Pittsburgh will be ready to welcome them.

“When you’re ready, we’ll be here,” the campaign is titled.

WATCH: New VisitPittsburgh Campaign

The video shows the story of a family reuniting in Pittsburgh.

Set to the song “Beautiful Day For The Road” by James Forest, the video highlights iconic spots like the Duquesne Incline, Point State Park, and the three sister bridges.

