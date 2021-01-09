By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With reports of possible demonstrations planned for Inauguration Day across the country and here in Pittsburgh emerging, Pittsburgh Public Safety says it is making preparations.
In an article published by the Washington Post Saturday morning, they reported that there are protests already being planned in Pittsburgh through social media.
“As is always the case, Public Safety is preparing with our law enforcement partners at the local, state and federal levels for any and all events in the city,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said. “While we cannot discuss specific preparations, I have personally been in regular contact with law enforcement in order to continuously monitor the situation and prepare. We will ensure Public Safety.”
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.