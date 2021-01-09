PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hello sunshine! Temperatures will be a little bit above normal nearing 40 degrees and we stay dry through the weekend.
Northwesterly winds will be light today and winds will be calm tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows above normal in the upper 20’s.
Sunday, guess what? MORE sunshine with highs near 40 degrees.
Monday, the trend continues with highs at 40 degrees with partly cloudy skies then late at night there’s a small chance for a light mix of rain and snow as an area of low pressure approaches the region.
That ends early Tuesday and highs stay near 40 degrees with sunshine still poking through the clouds.
Friday is our next chance for rain and snow mix.
