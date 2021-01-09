Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the Steelers get prepared to take on Cleveland on Sunday night, they have officially activated guard Matt Feiler and linebacker Robert Spillane from the reserve/injured list.
They also elevated tight end Kevin Rader to the active/inactive roster from the practice squad and waived linebacker Tegray Scales.
Both Feiler and Spillane returned to practice on Wednesday.
Feiler and Spillane had been placed on the reserve/injured list two days apart. Spillane was placed on the list on December 12 and Feiler was placed on the list on December 14.
The Steelers will be the final game of the NFL’s “Super Wild Card Weekend” Sunday night at 8:15 at Heinz Field.
