By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating a shooting in North Versailles that left a 26-year-old woman in critical condition.
Police say that 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Grandview Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old woman who had been shot and was sitting in her vehicle.
She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
