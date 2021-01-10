By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – In a letter from Speaker Of The House Nancy Pelosi to her Democratic colleagues, she laid out a plan regarding the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump.

On Monday morning, Speaker Pelosi says, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will request unanimous consent to bring up the “Raskin Resolution.”

The resolution calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and declare President Trump incapable of executing the duties of his office, removing him from the Office of the Presidency and making Mr. Pence the acting President of the United States.

Speaker Pelosi wrote that they will call on Mr. Pence to respond within 24 hours.

If not granted unanimous consent on the House of Representatives floor, the legislation will be brought floor.

The letter also said that the House will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the floor.

“We will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” the letter read. “As the days of by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action.

Locally, Congressman Conor Lamb said he supports bringing up articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Doyle has cosponsored legislation that would impeach President Trump.

On the other side of the aisle, Senator Pat Toomey said on Saturday that he believed President Trump committed “impeachable offenses” and on Sunday called on him to resign.

You can read Speaker Pelosi’s letter in full below.