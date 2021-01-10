By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Congressman Conor Lamb is now voicing his support for impeaching President Donald Trump.
I support impeaching President Trump.
I’m sure people have reasonable, practical questions about why we should do this when it’s difficult to remove him from office any faster than January 20th.
I get that. But here’s why I decided it must be done immediately.
THREAD:
— Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) January 10, 2021
Lamb (D-17) acknowledged that President Trump has just less than two weeks in office, but Lamb said that he is thinking of the future with his decision.
“…even if he isn’t removed, impeachment can result in Trump being banned from holding any public office ever again,” Lamb said. “We owe it to the nation to do absolutely everything we can to make sure that this man can never again be the Commander in Chief.”
Lamb is urging the House of Representatives to act quickly with articles of impeachment.
“The House must impeach immediately so that the Senate can act at a moment’s notice,” he wrote in a series of tweets.
On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent a memo to senators about a possible impeachment trial timeline.
