By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Congressman Conor Lamb is now voicing his support for impeaching President Donald Trump.

I support impeaching President Trump.

I’m sure people have reasonable, practical questions about why we should do this when it’s difficult to remove him from office any faster than January 20th.

I get that. But here’s why I decided it must be done immediately.

THREAD:

— Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) January 10, 2021