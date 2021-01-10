Comments
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin, who suddenly became Duquesne’s lone starting guard hours before the game, scored 11 points as Duquesne narrowly beat Fordham 48-45.
With the Dukes nursing a 44-42 lead, Dunn-Martin nailed an open 3 after a kickout pass with 28 seconds left.
Michael Hughes had 14 rebounds and five assists for Duquesne.
Chris Austin had 17 points for the Rams.
Joel Soriano added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Onyi Eyisi had eight points and nine rebounds.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.