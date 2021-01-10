CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Chad Brown, Greg Lloyd, Kevin Greene, Levon Kirkland, Marvin Lewis, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Pro Football Hall Of Fame, Sports, Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANTON, Oh. (KDKA) — The late Kevin Greene was honored Saturday with a memorial service that was held at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The hall of fame linebacker spent three years of his 15-year career as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He passed away on December 22.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said in a tweet that the flag on their campus was flown at half-staff in Greene’s memory on Saturday.

Former Steelers linebacker Chad Brown, known for his play alongside Greene, shared a photo on social media of himself along with other former linebackers Levon Kirkland and Greg Lloyd, as well as former linebackers coach Marvin Lewis.

In the post, Brown said “KG is the only one missing. We celebrated our brother for an amazing life lived. Hall of Fame player, even a better person.”

Brown followed that post with another, sharing a photo from the early 1990’s, showing the four players (Lloyd, Brown, Kirkland, and Greene) all standing together.

Kevin Greene was 58 years old.

Comments