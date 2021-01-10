By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANTON, Oh. (KDKA) — The late Kevin Greene was honored Saturday with a memorial service that was held at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The hall of fame linebacker spent three years of his 15-year career as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He passed away on December 22.

We are celebrating the life and mourning the passing of Hall of Famer Kevin Greene. The Hall of Fame flag has been flown at half-staff in Kevin’s memory. His memorial service will be held today.#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/lRSRj2n61H — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 9, 2021

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said in a tweet that the flag on their campus was flown at half-staff in Greene’s memory on Saturday.

Former Steelers linebacker Chad Brown, known for his play alongside Greene, shared a photo on social media of himself along with other former linebackers Levon Kirkland and Greg Lloyd, as well as former linebackers coach Marvin Lewis.

Picture after today’s service for Kevin Greene. Levon Kirkland, Greg Lloyd, Marvin Lewis and me. KG is the only one missing. We celebrated our brother for an amazing life lived. Hall of Fame player, even a better person. #SteelerNation #PittsburghSteelers pic.twitter.com/nMk5yqaEBp — Chad Brown (@chadbrown94) January 10, 2021

In the post, Brown said “KG is the only one missing. We celebrated our brother for an amazing life lived. Hall of Fame player, even a better person.”

Brown followed that post with another, sharing a photo from the early 1990’s, showing the four players (Lloyd, Brown, Kirkland, and Greene) all standing together.

Kevin Greene was 58 years old.