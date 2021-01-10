Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after being shot twice in the back in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood.
Police say their officers as well as paramedics responded to a 911 call that a man had been shot along Chicago Street around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot twice in his back.
Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital.
He was last listed in critical condition.
Police are continuing to investigate.
