By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) — Munhall Police and the family of a missing woman are offering a reward to help bring her home.

Tracey Lekovitch has been missing since Oct. 20, 2020.

Her family says she went to the store with someone she knew but never returned.

Two children are waiting for her at home, according to Nancy Janosko, Lekovitch’s mother.

“Where is she? She has two children, two beautiful children that I know she would not have just vanished and went away and disappeared on them,” Janosko said.

Her family is offering a $10,000 reward for information.

If you know anything about Lekovitch’s whereabouts, you are asked to call police.