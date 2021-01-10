Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Following four confirmed cases of COVID-19 among people associated with Penn Hills Elementary School, the district has made the decision to switch to remote learning.
Students will learn remotely during the week of January 11 and it is believed the school will return to hybrid learning on Tuesday, January 18 for students in cohort A.
Students in cohort B are expected to return to hybrid learning on Thursday, January 21.
Staff will continue to report as usual.
You must log in to post a comment.