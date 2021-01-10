Comments
WEATHER LINKS:
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be another day with high temperatures slightly above normal near 40 degrees and some more sunshine to go along with it.
Monday, the trend continues with highs at 40 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
There’s a small chance for a snow shower north and along the ridges as an area of low pressure approaches the region but the chance is hardly there.
Tuesday, highs stay right at 40 degrees with some sunshine still poking through the clouds.
Friday is our next chance for rain and snow mix.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.