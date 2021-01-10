By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – The Plum Athletic Department has made the decision to follow universal mask protocol for student-athletes during practices and competitions.

The protocol also requires opponents that visit Plum to also wear masks and any opponent refusing to wear masks Plum would not be able to participate in a competition against that school.

Plum’s decision comes following a winter sports survey and the results were mixed. Some schools are not requiring masks at all, others are planning to wear masks during competition but not requiring their opponents to wear masks, and others are making the decision Plum has – requiring all athletes to wear masks.

The WPIAL and its members are using the UPMC Sports Medicine declaration and the American Academy of Pediatrics as a guide for mask-wearing during competitions.

The full list of requirements for individual sports and the mask-wearing mandate can be found on Plum Athletics’ website.