PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are set to face off with the Cleveland Browns in a rematch from last Sunday.

The two teams have had their fair share of drama on and off the field over the years.

Both teams are familiar with each other as it’s their third matchup of the season and they just played each other one week ago.

The Steelers won round one here at Heinz Field 38-7, but the Browns defeated the Steelers in Cleveland 24-22 last week, punching their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2002.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be back in action Sunday night, along with T.J. Watt, Maurkice Pouncey, and Cameron Heyward. Head coach Mike Tomlin rested the players last week.

It’s the Steelers first time in playoffs since 2017.

Cleveland will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski for Sunday night’s game. The team announced earlier this week that Stefanski and two other members of the coaching staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

Special teams coordinator Mike Preifer will be the acting head coach.

Former Pitt quarterback Alex Van Pelt will take over the play calling duties.

COVID-19 is also impacting the Steelers.

Veteran cornerback Joe Haden will be out again this week after he tested positive for the virus last week.

Cam Sutton will play in his place.

The Steelers announced earlier this week that only friends and family of players and the team would be able to be in attendance.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Heinz Field.