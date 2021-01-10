CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans are in for a special treat tonight.

Styx announced they specially recorded the National Anthem to be played for tonight’s Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.

One of the band’s most recognized songs, “Renegade,” is widely regarded as an unofficial Steelers theme song meant to rev up fans’ energy and support for the team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to take on the Cleveland Browns tonight at 8:10 p.m.

