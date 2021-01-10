Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans are in for a special treat tonight.
Styx announced they specially recorded the National Anthem to be played for tonight’s Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.
We’re proud to have recorded the National Anthem to be played at Heinz Field tonight for the @steelers-Browns Wild Card game. #HereWeGo.
— Styx (@STYXtheBand) January 10, 2021
One of the band’s most recognized songs, “Renegade,” is widely regarded as an unofficial Steelers theme song meant to rev up fans’ energy and support for the team.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to take on the Cleveland Browns tonight at 8:10 p.m.
