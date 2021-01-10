Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Court has reported that two court employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
One employee works primarily at the Allegheny County Courthouse on the fifth floor in the Courtroom of Judge Beth A. Lazzara and was last in the courthouse on January 6, 2021, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The second employee works primarily on the 12th floor of the Manor Building and was last in the building on December 30, 2020, between 8:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The Allegheny County Court currently has restrictions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, including a mask mandate.
